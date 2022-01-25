Have you played in the Wakefield League? If so, you could be pictured - take a look!

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.
1. February 2009
King George v Thorn Tree, Wakefield and District Sunday League, Seymour Cup.
Scott Hartley, centre of King George goes past Daniel McCarthy of Thorn Tree.
2. 3 October 2010
Pontefract V Plough, Wakefield and District League, Gareth Morgan scores for Pontefract. Martin Plant clears for Plough as Gareth Morgan challenges for Pontefract.
3. October 2010
Little Bull v Fleece, Aaron Hurst shoots wide for Little Bull.
4. 29 March 2009
Morley C and SC v Thornes, Wakefield and District League.