Alverthorpe WMC Sat v Jolly Miller, Wakefield and District League Division 2 League Cup. Jim Owen of Alverthorpe WMC Sat shoots against Jolly Miller.
Gallery 7: Wakefield local football - this week it's back to the noughties!

Have you played in the Wakefield League? If so, you could be pictured - take a look!

By Jane Chippindale
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:32 pm

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.

1. February 2009

King George v Thorn Tree, Wakefield and District Sunday League, Seymour Cup. Scott Hartley, centre of King George goes past Daniel McCarthy of Thorn Tree.

2. 3 October 2010

Pontefract V Plough, Wakefield and District League, Gareth Morgan scores for Pontefract. Martin Plant clears for Plough as Gareth Morgan challenges for Pontefract.

3. October 2010

Little Bull v Fleece, Aaron Hurst shoots wide for Little Bull.

4. 29 March 2009

Morley C and SC v Thornes, Wakefield and District League.

