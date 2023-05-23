News you can trust since 1852
South Kirkby Health Centre is a dilapidated and derelict former medical centre.

Left abandoned: Look inside the old health centre near Pontefract that has become a hotspot for vandals

Explore South Kirkby’s derelict health centre through these 12 photos taken by an urban explorer.
By Kara McKune
Published 24th May 2023, 19:00 BST

The old South Kirkby Health Centre, on Barnsley Road, would have once welcomed many patients as a clinic at the heart of the community.

Over the years it proved vital to the treatment of ailments, medical issues, providing flu jabs, vaccinations and the like.

But its days were numbered when work began on South Kirkby and South Elmsall's new health centre at Langthwaite House, Langthwaite Road, South Kirkby in 2012.

However, since the Barnsley Road surgery’s closure it has become victim to mindless vandalism and the subject of numerous fires.

Things were looking up for the abandoned building in December 2020, when plans were approved to convert the derelict health centre into a Co-op store.

However, just 15 months on however, the Co-op pulled out, saying they no longer has any interest in the scheme.

A spokesperson for Central England Co-op told The Wakefield Express at the time: “We never owned this site but, previously, had been in talks to take on the lease for a new store subject to planning permission.

"However, we have since decided that will no longer pursing plans for a store at the site."

The news was greeted with dismay by Michelle Collins, a Labour councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby on Wakefield Council, and residents continue to call for action over the empty health centre, calling it an ‘eyesore’ .

The site continues to sit dilapidated and fire damaged as these pictures from Lost Places & Forgotten Faces show. Take a look.

The site consisted of a single storied building which once would have welcomed many patients that lived in the local area.

1. Left abandoned

The site consisted of a single storied building which once would have welcomed many patients that lived in the local area.

It is unclear when the building first started operations but over the years it proved vital to the treatment of medical issues such as the common cold, flu, providing flu jabs and vaccinations.

2. Boarded up

It is unclear when the building first started operations but over the years it proved vital to the treatment of medical issues such as the common cold, flu, providing flu jabs and vaccinations.

Since closure, the site has become victim to mindless vandalism and the subject of numerous fires.

3. Derelict and dangerous

Since closure, the site has become victim to mindless vandalism and the subject of numerous fires.

The abandoned medical centre, on Barnsley Road, has been trashed.

The abandoned medical centre, on Barnsley Road, has been trashed.

