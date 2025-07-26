We looked throuh our archives and found these nostalgic photos of Wakefield in the 1980s.placeholder image
Life in Wakefield: 14 incredible photos showing Wakefield and the Five Towns in the 1980s

By Kara McKune
Published 26th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
We looked through our archives and found these nostalgic photos of Wakefield in the 1980s.

From newborn babies and fighting fires to Noel Edmonds and junior anglers - these impressive photos were all taken in the 1980s across the district.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

Strikers and police at the Woolley pit strike in September 1984.

1. 1984

Strikers and police at the Woolley pit strike in September 1984. Photo: National World Archive

The entrance gates to Woolley pit as men left work.

2. Woolley pit

The entrance gates to Woolley pit as men left work. Photo: National World Archive

Mayor vists Greenhill School in Eastmoor.

3. Eastmoor

Mayor vists Greenhill School in Eastmoor. Photo: National World Archive

Opening of a wishing well in Newmillerdam in 1984.

4. Wishing well

Opening of a wishing well in Newmillerdam in 1984. Photo: National World Archive

