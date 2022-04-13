Jane McDonald officially opened the new refurbished school buildings at Orchard Head Junior and Infant School, Pontefract, 2009.
PICTURE GALLERY: People from Pontefract and surrounding areas who made the news between 2007-2010

See if you can spot anyone you know.

By Jane Chippindale
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:56 am

A look back at life in Pontefract, Knottingley, Castleford and Featherstone in the noughties.

1. 2010

Alcohol awareness event at a Street Vibez dance session at Knottingley Sports Centre. Pictured: Nathan Garfoot doing a freeze.

2. 2010

Queens Park Castleford. Pictured: Steve Jobling, Katelan Jarvis, Sophie Jobling and Charlotte Powell having fun in the snow.

3. 2007

Scouts, cubs and beavers from the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford area at the Scouting Sunrise Camp at Nostell Priory, to celebrate 100 years of scouting.

4. 2010

Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School pupils take part in a dance and sports project funded by the Richard Tennant Memorial Fund. Pictured: Amy Whipp.

