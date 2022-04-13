PICTURE GALLERY: People from Pontefract and surrounding areas who made the news between 2007-2010

1. 2010
Alcohol awareness event at a Street Vibez dance session at Knottingley Sports Centre. Pictured: Nathan Garfoot doing a freeze.
2. 2010
Queens Park Castleford. Pictured: Steve Jobling, Katelan Jarvis, Sophie Jobling and Charlotte Powell having fun in the snow.
3. 2007
Scouts, cubs and beavers from the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford area at the Scouting Sunrise Camp at Nostell Priory, to celebrate 100 years of scouting.
4. 2010
Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School pupils take part in a dance and sports project funded by the Richard Tennant Memorial Fund. Pictured: Amy Whipp.