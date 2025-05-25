Flashback to nights out in Havana in the noughties.Flashback to nights out in Havana in the noughties.
Retro: 14 photos of nights out in Wakefield's Havana club in 2006, 2008 and 2009

By Kara McKune
Published 25th May 2025, 19:00 BST
Look back at these incredible retro photos of nights out in Havana in the noughties.

These photos were taken in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Can you see anyone you know?

Cara, Debbie and Nicola in 2009.

1. 2009

Cara, Debbie and Nicola in 2009. Photo: National World Archive

Holly and Celeste.

2. Blast from the past

Holly and Celeste. Photo: National World Archive

Linda, Ami and Danni.

3. Girls' night out

Linda, Ami and Danni. Photo: National World Archive

Mike, Jo, Claire, Tom, Martin and Marie.

4. Havana

Mike, Jo, Claire, Tom, Martin and Marie. Photo: National World Archive

