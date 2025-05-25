Retro: 14 photos of nights out in Wakefield's Havana club in 2006, 2008 and 2009

These photos were taken in 2006, 2008 and 2009.
Can you see anyone you know?
1. 2009
Cara, Debbie and Nicola in 2009. Photo: National World Archive
2. Blast from the past
Holly and Celeste. Photo: National World Archive
3. Girls' night out
Linda, Ami and Danni. Photo: National World Archive
4. Havana
Mike, Jo, Claire, Tom, Martin and Marie. Photo: National World Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.