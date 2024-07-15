Here are some retro pictures taken throughout Pontefract and Castleford.placeholder image
Here are some retro pictures taken throughout Pontefract and Castleford.

Retro: 16 nostalgic photos from Pontefract and Castleford in the 70s, 80s and 90s

By Kara McKune
Published 15th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 14:01 BST
We went through our archives and found these nostalgic photos pof Pontefract and Castleford in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

A press photograph of Bill Firth, aged 95, being awarded a tankard outside his local, The Airedale in Castleford.

1. The Airedale

A press photograph of Bill Firth, aged 95, being awarded a tankard outside his local, The Airedale in Castleford. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
A press photograph of children celebrating Three Lane End School's 50th birthday with a pageant of 50 Years of Living History.

2. Schools

A press photograph of children celebrating Three Lane End School's 50th birthday with a pageant of 50 Years of Living History. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Children singing carols in Pontefract library.

3. Pontefract library

Children singing carols in Pontefract library. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
A press photograph of Jackie Clogh, Lisa Bowman and Judith Hirst in the Sew Easy shop in Castleford.

4. Shopping in Castleford

A press photograph of Jackie Clogh, Lisa Bowman and Judith Hirst in the Sew Easy shop in Castleford. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractCastleford
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice