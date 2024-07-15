Retro: 16 nostalgic photos from Pontefract and Castleford in the 70s, 80s and 90s

See if you can spot anyone you know!
1. The Airedale
A press photograph of Bill Firth, aged 95, being awarded a tankard outside his local, The Airedale in Castleford. Photo: JPIMedia
2. Schools
A press photograph of children celebrating Three Lane End School's 50th birthday with a pageant of 50 Years of Living History. Photo: JPIMedia
3. Pontefract library
Children singing carols in Pontefract library. Photo: JPIMedia
4. Shopping in Castleford
A press photograph of Jackie Clogh, Lisa Bowman and Judith Hirst in the Sew Easy shop in Castleford. Photo: JPIMedia