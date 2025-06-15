RETRO: 22 fantastic pictures of life at St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School from 2005 to 2008

By Catherine Gannon
Published 15th Jun 2025, 15:30 BST
These pictures from our archives show staff and pupils during their time at St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School from 2005 to 2008.

The pictures document life at the Wakefield secondary school in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

1. St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School

Headteacher Brian Donnellan pictured in 2005 with a Year 8 English class. Special status for humanities was awarded to the school.

2. St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School

Headteacher Brian Donnellan pictured in 2005 with a Year 8 English class. Special status for humanities was awarded to the school. Photo: Iain Howard

Pupils pictured in 2005 as part of the 'rock challenge.'

3. St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School

Pupils pictured in 2005 as part of the 'rock challenge.' Photo: John Clifton

A new website launched at the school. Josh Cooper and Katie O'Donnell pictured in 2005 with headteacher Brian Donnellan.

4. St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School

A new website launched at the school. Josh Cooper and Katie O'Donnell pictured in 2005 with headteacher Brian Donnellan. Photo: NW archive

