RETRO: 22 fantastic pictures of life at St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School from 2005 to 2008

The pictures document life at the Wakefield secondary school in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.
Click through the gallery for a trip down memory lane.
1. St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School
Pictures from 2005 to 2008. Photo: Iain Howard/Andrew Bellis/Scott Merrylees/Peter Vickers
2. St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School
Headteacher Brian Donnellan pictured in 2005 with a Year 8 English class. Special status for humanities was awarded to the school. Photo: Iain Howard
3. St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School
Pupils pictured in 2005 as part of the 'rock challenge.' Photo: John Clifton
4. St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School
A new website launched at the school. Josh Cooper and Katie O'Donnell pictured in 2005 with headteacher Brian Donnellan. Photo: NW archive