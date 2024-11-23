Flashback to the noughties with these photos of night outs in Wakefield.placeholder image
Flashback to the noughties with these photos of night outs in Wakefield.

Retro: 24 fabulous photos that will take you back to nights out in Flares in the noughties

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST
We’re turning back the clock back to nights out in Wakefield hotspot Flares in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Here are 24 photos, pulled from our archives, of nights out in the noughties in Wakefield.

Danny and Gemma outside Flares.

1. 2007

Danny and Gemma outside Flares. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Liam and Peter.

2. Bath time

Liam and Peter. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Hannah, Carrie and Katie outside Flares.

3. Flares

Hannah, Carrie and Katie outside Flares. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mike, Brad, Rob, Danny, Laura and Pij outside Flares.

4. On the town

Mike, Brad, Rob, Danny, Laura and Pij outside Flares. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice