RETRO: 24 pictures of past pupils and teachers at primary and high schools around Wakefield in 2010

By Catherine Gannon
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are 24 pictures from our archives which show pupils and staff at schools in and around Wakefield in 2010.

From school starter pictures of pupils in their first year of primary school, to events which took place at schools around the district, these 24 pictures will take you down memory lane.

See if you can spot classmates or staff members from your time at school in Wakefield 15 years ago.

A gallery of images showing staff and pupils at schools in and around Wakefield in 2010.

1. RETRO: Photos from schools around Wakefield in 2010

A gallery of images showing staff and pupils at schools in and around Wakefield in 2010. Photo: Iain Howard/Andrew Bellis

Photo Sales
Bulb planting at Lee Brigg Infant School. Paul Sampson (Normanton Rotary President), Drew Wright (6), Daisy Adamson (6).

2. Lee Brigg Infant School, Altofts

Bulb planting at Lee Brigg Infant School. Paul Sampson (Normanton Rotary President), Drew Wright (6), Daisy Adamson (6). Photo: Iain Howard

Photo Sales
School starters in September 2010. Staff (left to right) Mrs Howley, Mrs Markey, Mrs Chauhan, Mrs Cooper, Mrs Fleming. Back (left to right) Amelia Marriott, Samuel Tears, Evan Haslam, Sophie Thorpe, Ben Pearson, Ruby Wigston, Harry Higgins, Holly Lumb, Harry Higgins. Middle (left to right). Brandon Barmby, Charlotte Backhouse, Charisa Bechani, Oliver McKay, Millie Robotham, Shayne Garside. Front (left to right) Zoe Nutter, Daniel Moss, Edward Walker, Catelin Hey.

3. Dane Royd School, Hall Green

School starters in September 2010. Staff (left to right) Mrs Howley, Mrs Markey, Mrs Chauhan, Mrs Cooper, Mrs Fleming. Back (left to right) Amelia Marriott, Samuel Tears, Evan Haslam, Sophie Thorpe, Ben Pearson, Ruby Wigston, Harry Higgins, Holly Lumb, Harry Higgins. Middle (left to right). Brandon Barmby, Charlotte Backhouse, Charisa Bechani, Oliver McKay, Millie Robotham, Shayne Garside. Front (left to right) Zoe Nutter, Daniel Moss, Edward Walker, Catelin Hey. Photo: John Clifton

Photo Sales
The school is visited by Beano cartoonist Kevin Sutherland.

4. Crofton Academy

The school is visited by Beano cartoonist Kevin Sutherland. Photo: Andrew Bellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice