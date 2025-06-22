From school starter pictures of pupils in their first year of primary school, to events which took place at schools around the district, these 24 pictures will take you down memory lane.
See if you can spot classmates or staff members from your time at school in Wakefield 15 years ago.
1. RETRO: Photos from schools around Wakefield in 2010
A gallery of images showing staff and pupils at schools in and around Wakefield in 2010. Photo: Iain Howard/Andrew Bellis
2. Lee Brigg Infant School, Altofts
Bulb planting at Lee Brigg Infant School. Paul Sampson (Normanton Rotary President), Drew Wright (6), Daisy Adamson (6). Photo: Iain Howard
3. Dane Royd School, Hall Green
School starters in September 2010. Staff (left to right) Mrs Howley, Mrs Markey, Mrs Chauhan, Mrs Cooper, Mrs Fleming. Back (left to right) Amelia Marriott, Samuel Tears, Evan Haslam, Sophie Thorpe, Ben Pearson, Ruby Wigston, Harry Higgins, Holly Lumb, Harry Higgins. Middle (left to right). Brandon Barmby, Charlotte Backhouse, Charisa Bechani, Oliver McKay, Millie Robotham, Shayne Garside. Front (left to right) Zoe Nutter, Daniel Moss, Edward Walker, Catelin Hey. Photo: John Clifton
4. Crofton Academy
The school is visited by Beano cartoonist Kevin Sutherland. Photo: Andrew Bellis