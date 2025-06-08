We went through our archives and found these wonderful photos taken in Lush, Loft, Kinkie Indie, Bedroom, Quest and Cave Bar in 2008 and 2009.
1. Dressing up
Lynne, Leanne, Claire and Kim . Photo: National World Archive
2. Nights out
Phil and JD in Bedroom. Photo: National World Archive
3. On the town
Jo, Lloyd, Kelly and Ben in Lush Bar. Photo: National World Archive
4. Night out in Wakefield
Charlotte and Sarah in Bedroom. Photo: National World Archive
