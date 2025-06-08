Martin, Phillip and Jay in Bedroom.Martin, Phillip and Jay in Bedroom.
Martin, Phillip and Jay in Bedroom.

Retro: 36 incredible photos from nights out across Wakefield in 2008 and 2009

By Kara McKune
Published 8th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Flashback to the noughties with these retro photos from nights out at popular Wakefield bars and clubs.

We went through our archives and found these wonderful photos taken in Lush, Loft, Kinkie Indie, Bedroom, Quest and Cave Bar in 2008 and 2009.

Lynne, Leanne, Claire and Kim .

1. Dressing up

Lynne, Leanne, Claire and Kim . Photo: National World Archive

Photo Sales
Phil and JD in Bedroom.

2. Nights out

Phil and JD in Bedroom. Photo: National World Archive

Photo Sales
Jo, Lloyd, Kelly and Ben in Lush Bar.

3. On the town

Jo, Lloyd, Kelly and Ben in Lush Bar. Photo: National World Archive

Photo Sales
Charlotte and Sarah in Bedroom.

4. Night out in Wakefield

Charlotte and Sarah in Bedroom. Photo: National World Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldQuestCave Bar
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice