Retro Christmas: 18 fabulous photos showing Christmas in Wakefield in the 1990s and 2000s

By Kara McKune
Published 12th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 14:06 BST
Flashback the nineties and noughties, with these fabulous festive photos taken from our archives.

Paul Scholes, 10, from Wakefield, won a competition to switch on the Christmas tree lights at Leeds Parish Church in 1995.

Paul Scholes, 10, from Wakefield, won a competition to switch on the Christmas tree lights at Leeds Parish Church in 1995.

Kathryn, of Thornes, Wakefield, looking at some of the Christmas drawings by children which were on display at the Wakefield Art Gallery, Wakefield in January 2004.

Kathryn, of Thornes, Wakefield, looking at some of the Christmas drawings by children which were on display at the Wakefield Art Gallery, Wakefield in January 2004.

Volunteer Helen Brown with the Top Hall Christmas tree at Nostell Priory in December 2003. The huge tree remains a key feature of Nostell's festive celebrations.

Volunteer Helen Brown with the Top Hall Christmas tree at Nostell Priory in December 2003. The huge tree remains a key feature of Nostell's festive celebrations.

Stallholders Lewis Wood of Castleford and Bridget Lee, of East Ardsley, looking the part at the Victorian Christmas Market in 2001.

Stallholders Lewis Wood of Castleford and Bridget Lee, of East Ardsley, looking the part at the Victorian Christmas Market in 2001.

