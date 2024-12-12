Retro Christmas: 18 fabulous photos showing Christmas in Wakefield in the 1990s and 2000s

Can you spot any familiar faces in the gallery below?
1. Christmas tree lights
Paul Scholes, 10, from Wakefield, won a competition to switch on the Christmas tree lights at Leeds Parish Church in 1995. Photo: National World
2. Wakefield Art Gallery
Kathryn, of Thornes, Wakefield, looking at some of the Christmas drawings by children which were on display at the Wakefield Art Gallery, Wakefield in January 2004. Photo: National World
3. Nostell
Volunteer Helen Brown with the Top Hall Christmas tree at Nostell Priory in December 2003. The huge tree remains a key feature of Nostell's festive celebrations. Photo: National World
4. Christmas Market
Stallholders Lewis Wood of Castleford and Bridget Lee, of East Ardsley, looking the part at the Victorian Christmas Market in 2001. Photo: National World
