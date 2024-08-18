Look back at Wakefield through the years.placeholder image
Retro: Here are 16 nostalgic photos taken across Wakefield, throughout the past 100 years

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 11:47 BST
We looked into our archives and found these 16 timely photos of Wakefield across the past 100 years.

From the 1920s to the 1980s, here are 16 photos taken across Wakefield - found in our archives.

Wakefield in the 1980s.

1. 1980s

Wakefield in the 1980s. Photo: National World

Table tennis players at Kettlethorpe Community Centre.

2. Kettlethorpe Community Centre

Table tennis players at Kettlethorpe Community Centre. Photo: National World

Wakefield Girls High School's Ackworth ride in aid of disabled people.

3. Wakefield Girls High School

Wakefield Girls High School's Ackworth ride in aid of disabled people. Photo: National World

Christmas shopping in Horbury in 1984.

4. Christmas shopping

Christmas shopping in Horbury in 1984. Photo: National World

