If you played local footy back in the 00s you could be pictured - take a look!
All pictures taken by Steve Riding.
1. 26 September 2004
Lupset v Redoubt, Wakefield Sunday League, Paul Waine of Redoubt scoresPhoto: Steve Riding
2. 19 March 2005
East Ardsley General v Smawthorpe, Wakefield League, Adrian Roberts sets off on a run for SmawthorpePhoto: Steve Riding
3. 14 November 2004
King George OB v FC Comrades Wakefield Cup, FC Comrades goalkeeper thwarts Mick Bartrum of King Geoge OBPhoto: Steve Riding
4. 7 November 2004
Two Brewers v Alverthorpe, Division 1 Wakefield Sunday League, Neil Popplewell of Alverthorpe shields the ball from Mick Scott of Two BrewersPhoto: Steve Riding