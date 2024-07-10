Here are 14 photos taken of football clubs in the 2000s.Here are 14 photos taken of football clubs in the 2000s.
Retro: Here are 16 pictures of Wakefield football clubs in 2003, 2004 and 2005

By Kara McKune
Published 10th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
We went through our archives and found these 16 wonderful photos of local football clubs in the early 2000s.

If you played local footy back in the 00s you could be pictured - take a look!

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.

Lupset v Redoubt, Wakefield Sunday League, Paul Waine of Redoubt scores

1. 26 September 2004

Lupset v Redoubt, Wakefield Sunday League, Paul Waine of Redoubt scoresPhoto: Steve Riding

East Ardsley General v Smawthorpe, Wakefield League, Adrian Roberts sets off on a run for Smawthorpe

2. 19 March 2005

East Ardsley General v Smawthorpe, Wakefield League, Adrian Roberts sets off on a run for SmawthorpePhoto: Steve Riding

King George OB v FC Comrades Wakefield Cup, FC Comrades goalkeeper thwarts Mick Bartrum of King Geoge OB

3. 14 November 2004

King George OB v FC Comrades Wakefield Cup, FC Comrades goalkeeper thwarts Mick Bartrum of King Geoge OBPhoto: Steve Riding

Two Brewers v Alverthorpe, Division 1 Wakefield Sunday League, Neil Popplewell of Alverthorpe shields the ball from Mick Scott of Two Brewers

4. 7 November 2004

Two Brewers v Alverthorpe, Division 1 Wakefield Sunday League, Neil Popplewell of Alverthorpe shields the ball from Mick Scott of Two BrewersPhoto: Steve Riding

