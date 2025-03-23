Here are some retro photos of nights out at Bar Mex in the noughties.Here are some retro photos of nights out at Bar Mex in the noughties.
Retro: Here's 22 pictures from nights out at Wakefield's Bar Mex in 2004 and 2005

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 11:53 BST
Can you spot yourself in these pictures from Wakefield's Mex Bar from 2004 and 2005?

We looked in our archives and found these 22 pictures from nights out at Wakefield's Bar Mex in 2004 and 2005.

Tim and friends at Mex Bar.

1. Retro nights out

Tim and friends at Mex Bar. Photo: National World

Lauran, Kathryn, Hayley and Rachel.

2. Mex Bar

Lauran, Kathryn, Hayley and Rachel. Photo: National World

Jimmy's engagement party at Mex Bar.

3. Engagement party

Jimmy's engagement party at Mex Bar. Photo: National World

Gary and friends at Mex Bar.

4. Lads night out

Gary and friends at Mex Bar. Photo: National World

Related topics:Wakefield
