Taking a trip down memory lane: 21 photos of when the Queen visited Wakefield in 2005

The Queen, with the Duke of Edinburgh by her side, were in West Yorkshire to attend the Royal Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral.

During her visit, 158 Wakefield pensioners, 79 men and 79 women, received some extra gifts from the Queen - one for each of the years she had lived at the time of her birthday on April 21 2005.

They were each given given a red purse containing a specially minted £5 coin commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar and a 50p coin marking the 250th anniversary of Samuel Johnson's Dictionary Of The English Language.

