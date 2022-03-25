Celebrations to be held across Wakefield for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with £1K grants available to communities

A total of £21,000 will be allocated across the district, £1,000 per ward, and community groups are invited to apply to help celebrate the event.

The fund is in place to support street parties, commemorative events and projects taking place to celebrate the Jubilee.

Applications will be accepted from voluntary, community, recreational groups and special interest forums, based and working within the Wakefield district.

Wakefield Council will also be holding their own celebrations with events across the district.

To check eligibility please email [email protected] for more details, or apply for a grant here.

Anyone that wants to organise their own celebrations can read the guidance notes, or apply for a road closure, on the council’s website to help make the party a success in a fun and safe environment.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to get involved and celebrate together.

“We are delighted to be able to offer these grants, which will provide an exciting chance for residents to join thousands of people all across the district and get involved in planning and holding a street party or event in their area.”

Pontefract Castle will be a hosting a big celebration on Thursday, June 2, featuring a range of themed entertainment and food and drink, culminating in the lighting of the beacon as part of the national beacon lighting programme at 9.45pm.

The castle will throw open it’s gates again on Friday, June 3 from 10am-4pm with lots more family entertainment taking place.

Wood Street in Wakefield will transform into one big street party on Saturday, June from 10am-4pm, including the mayor’s parade which will leave the Town Hall at 11.30am and travel to Wakefield Cathedral for the midday service.

There will also be organised celebrations in museums and libraries across the district.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “I am delighted that Pontefract Castle will be holding a beacon lighting ceremony as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, particularly given the castle’s historic royal links.