A 'V' for victory shaped table for the celebrations.A 'V' for victory shaped table for the celebrations.
A 'V' for victory shaped table for the celebrations.

VE Day 80: Amazing images show how the country celebrating Victory in Europe in 1945

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th May 2025, 20:00 BST
May 8 1945 marked Victory in Europe Day across the United Kingdom and beyond.

Across the western world, millions rejoiced, relieved that years of conflict and incredible hardship were finally coming to an end.

Up and down the country millions of people took to the streets as communities came together to celebrate the end of the European conflict with street parties, dancing and singing.

Here’s a selection of photos showing some of the celebrations!

VE Day revellers blowing party trumpets.

1. VE Day

VE Day revellers blowing party trumpets. Photo: GETTY

Photo Sales
VE Day street party.

2. Party

VE Day street party. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Who communities came out to celebrate with their neighbours.

3. Celebrations

Who communities came out to celebrate with their neighbours. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Soldiers sitting on a park bench.

4. Soldiers

Soldiers sitting on a park bench. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EuropeUnited Kingdom
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice