VE Day 80: Amazing images show how the country celebrating Victory in Europe in 1945

Across the western world, millions rejoiced, relieved that years of conflict and incredible hardship were finally coming to an end.
Up and down the country millions of people took to the streets as communities came together to celebrate the end of the European conflict with street parties, dancing and singing.
Here’s a selection of photos showing some of the celebrations!
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.