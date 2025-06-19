REN’s Clean Screen SPF 30 is a bestselling vegan sunscreen, now 40% off in a Wowcher deal – perfect for the UK heatwave | REN

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Temperatures are rising – and so is demand for SPF. This REN sunscreen deal is a heatwave must-buy, with VIPs paying just £25.49 for five.

With a UK heatwave in full swing and temperatures set to soar again this week, it’s the perfect time to stock up on sun protection. REN’s cult-favourite Clean Screen SPF 30 is now available in a five-pack multipack from Wowcher for just £29.99 – or only £25.49 if you’re a Wowcher VIP.

You’ll get five 10ml travel-size tubes of REN’s vegan, broad-spectrum SPF, offering daily defence against UVA, UVB and even blue light. Designed for sensitive skin, it’s enriched with antioxidants and naturally derived ingredients, making it gentle enough for everyday use. The satin finish leaves no white cast and works brilliantly under makeup or on bare skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This deal gives you 50ml of premium SPF protection for less than the usual price of a single full-size bottle. The formula is non-greasy, fragrance-free and cruelty-free – and the multipack is ideal for topping up during festivals, beach trips, or just day-to-day city heat.

If you’re not a Wowcher VIP, you’ll still save 40% off the usual price of £49.99. But VIPs can slash the cost even further, bringing the price down to just £25.49 – that’s less than £5.10 per tube.

Delivery takes around three days, so there’s still time to get it before the next heat spike. But don’t wait too long – summer deals like this rarely stick around for long.

If you’re looking for other trusted SPF options, check out the latest offers from Boots, Lookfantastic, or Cult Beauty, all of which carry top-rated sun care brands including La Roche-Posay, Ultrasun and Bondi Sands.

The bottom line? Don’t wait until you’re burnt. Grab this deal while it lasts.