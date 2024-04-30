Benidorm Bangers: Ossett pub landlord and friends to raise vital funds for charity in exciting car rally to Benidorm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren will be joined by friends, Richard Walsh, Shane Gardiner and Damien Day – who will drive to Benidorm in two cars whilst raising important money for their chosen charities.

The non-profit event, Benidorm Bangers, has become an annual charity event, with 40 cars participating in this year’s rally from the UK to Benidorm.

On what inspired the guys to sign up for the rally, pub landlord, Darren said: “We’ve always done our bit for charity but this felt like something great.

"We sadly lost one of our locas during the lockdown and we felt like we couldn’t really do anything and give him the send off he really deserved so this feels like a great time to commemorate him and put him at the forefront as well.”

Thanks to kind pub locals, the group has already raised over £500.

Darren continued: “Our locals are great – whatever we do, however we are raising money for charity – they will always pitch in and donate.”

The Ossett group will join the Gawthorpe Mayday Procession this Saturday (May 4), where they will show off the car and gain some vital momentum from the crowd ahead of their departure next Monday (May 6).

Darren, Richard, Shane and Damien, who have each payed for the car, journey and accomodation themselves, will meet the other cars in Dover.

On Tuesday (May 7), they will travel across the channel via ferry to get to Spain where the journey really begins.

Throughout the week, the cars participating will drive across Spain to reach Benidorm – meeting at daily checkpoints.

Upon arriving in Benidorm, participants will be met by a police escort who will drive them to their final destination where there will be a huge rally to celebrate the journey.

Finally, on Sunday, drivers can relax in a lovely chilled-out barbeque in Benidorm ahead of their return to the UK.