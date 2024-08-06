Breastfeeding women across Wakefield bare all for new art project in honour of World Breastfeeding Week

Wakefield Council is empowering breastfeeding women through an art project with Wakefield Families and Babies (FAB) and local artist Danielle Blyth.

Women from across the district have been encouraged to paint and make a print of their breasts using different artistic techniques, which have been put together into a piece of art.

The specialist art will be unveiled this Wednesday, August 7 from 1pm to 3pm at Wakefield Families and Babies shop on the upper floor in The Ridings shopping centre.

The project will be on display until August 31 and celebrates World Breastfeeding Week – which takes place from August 1 to August 7.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “The focus is celebrating women’s achievements and how amazing their bodies are in a beautiful and fun piece of artwork.

“We are aiming to normalise breastfeeding and the amazing supportive network of breastfeeding families in Wakefield.”

Rachel Wilson, Operations Manager at Families & Babies (FAB), said: “Breastfeeding reduces the risk and severity of eczema and asthma in children and reduces the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in babies. It also reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, and osteoporosis (weak bones) for mums, and burns up to 500 calories per day helping with weight loss.

"Breastfeeding is also good for the environment – if more women breastfed for six months it would be the same as taking tens of thousands of cars off the road.

"Come along on 7 August to find out more and join FAB as a member of Team Boobs."