Audi, Vauxhall, Fiat? Here's what the car you drive says about you
A new nationwide study surveyed 2,000 British drivers around their traits and discovered some interesting facts.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:40 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 4:01 pm
According to the data, compiled by YesAuto UK, Audi drivers are the most successful on social media, with 25 percent (more than any car driver) claiming they have in excess of 1,000 followers on their social media platforms.
Overall, more than half of the 2,000 drivers polled admitted that they do judge people on the car that they drive, with a third believing that you can tell how confident someone is by their choice of motor.
So, what does your car say about you? Take a look...
