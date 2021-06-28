Audi, Vauxhall, Fiat? Here's what the car you drive says about you

A new nationwide study surveyed 2,000 British drivers around their traits and discovered some interesting facts.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:40 pm
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 4:01 pm

According to the data, compiled by YesAuto UK, Audi drivers are the most successful on social media, with 25 percent (more than any car driver) claiming they have in excess of 1,000 followers on their social media platforms.

Overall, more than half of the 2,000 drivers polled admitted that they do judge people on the car that they drive, with a third believing that you can tell how confident someone is by their choice of motor.

So, what does your car say about you? Take a look...

2. Fiats - you are a party animal

People with Fiats are the biggest party animals, with 55 percent confessing they are social butterflies who love going out every weekend.

3. Audi: you’re a social media influencer

According to the data, Audi drivers are the most successful on social media, with 25 percent (more than any car driver) claiming they have in excess of 1,000 followers on their social media platforms.

4. BMW: you’re a great lover

BMW motorists are the fastest on the road, with 38 percent admitting they like to put their foot down when out for a drive. And this zest for thrills apparently translates into the bedroom, as BMW drivers were also most likely to claim they are an “excellent lover” (40 percent)

