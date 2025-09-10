Dungeons and Donuts: New board game cafe opens in Wakefield city centre

Dungeons and Donuts opened on Kirkgate, in Wakefield, last month.

A new board game cafe, appealing to gamers across the district, has opened on Kirkgate.

At Dungeons and Donuts, customers have access to a library of board games, a collection of Dungeons and Dragons accessories and spaces for tabletop gaming.

On finally opening the business, owner Andy, who lives in Castleford, said: “The board game cafe has been a dream of mine for years.

“So when changes in my career path led me to seeking new employment, it felt like the perfect time to pursue my dreams, all be it a scary one with a family to provide for aswell”.

Owner of Dungeons and Donuts, Andy, with partner Emily on opening day.

The highly-anticipated cafe officially opened last month, on August 30, with people queuing outside for 45 minutes to get in.

Andy continued: “I chose Wakefield as the location for the cafe because there is a large community here of passionate gamers who unfortunately haven't had such a space due to closures over the recent years.

"Having set the date of August 30 in my head, I didn't look back and am overjoyed with what I have achieved in the last two months to get the doors open with the support of the family around me”.

The cafe also offers a wide range of food including sandwiches, paninis and sweet treats – and caters to allergies with gluten-free, plant-based and lactose-free products on the menu.

On what’s next for Dungeons and Donuts, Andy said: “Our first Warhammer 40k tournament is coming up in couple of weeks and we will be doing a Dungeons and Dragons meet and greet session, with many other things in the pipeline!”

To find out more, visit: www.dungeonsanddonuts.co.uk