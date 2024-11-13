Here are some of the best car garages in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for repairs and checks 🚗

Here are some of the best car garages in the Wakefield district.Here are some of the best car garages in the Wakefield district.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Every motorist needs a good, reliable garage – and the Wakefield district has plenty to choose from.

We asked Express readers for their recommendations of the best places to go, whether it’s for a replacement part or to check out a squeaky brake.

Hundreds of people responded, naming garages all over the district.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the most popular suggestions.

Silcoates Garage at Balne Mills, Silcoates St, Wakefield WF2 0DX.

1. Silcoates Garage

Silcoates Garage at Balne Mills, Silcoates St, Wakefield WF2 0DX. Photo: google

Cross Lane Garage at 18 Cross Lane, Wakefield WF2 8DB.

2. Cross Lane Garage

Cross Lane Garage at 18 Cross Lane, Wakefield WF2 8DB. Photo: google

Melbourne Ltd, Basford Ct, Wakefield WF2 9BP.

3. Melbourne Ltd

Melbourne Ltd, Basford Ct, Wakefield WF2 9BP. Photo: G

W.B Motor and Engineering Co, 11 Church Ln, Normanton WF6 2DE.

4. W.B Motors

W.B Motor and Engineering Co, 11 Church Ln, Normanton WF6 2DE. Photo: G

