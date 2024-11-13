Here are some of the best car garages in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for repairs and checks 🚗

We asked Express readers for their recommendations of the best places to go, whether it’s for a replacement part or to check out a squeaky brake.
Hundreds of people responded, naming garages all over the district.
Here, in no particular order, are some of the most popular suggestions.
1. Silcoates Garage
Silcoates Garage at Balne Mills, Silcoates St, Wakefield WF2 0DX. Photo: google
2. Cross Lane Garage
Cross Lane Garage at 18 Cross Lane, Wakefield WF2 8DB. Photo: google
3. Melbourne Ltd
Melbourne Ltd, Basford Ct, Wakefield WF2 9BP. Photo: G
4. W.B Motors
W.B Motor and Engineering Co, 11 Church Ln, Normanton WF6 2DE. Photo: G
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.