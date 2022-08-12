My First Car: Theakston's boss says Mini van was his first love

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He adores his Volvo XC90

“My first car, shared with my brother, was an Austin mini-van UHH 714J,” he said.

“It was previously owned by the Carlisle State Brewery, a company that Theakston’s took over in 1974. It was painted in the Carlisle Brewery livery of blue and cream. It featured a small roof vent and sliding windows. It was our pride and joy and gave us our first taste of freedom. I seem to recall we installed an eight-track stereo system to enjoy our favourite sounds of the seventies as we sped along!”

Mr Theakston, executive director of T&R Theakston, in Masham, said of driving: “I used to drive a lot more than I do now. The advent of Teams and Zoom has allowed me to cut down on mileage. I have always enjoyed driving.”

Similar to Simon Theakston's first vehicle

His best car? “Probably the Mk 4 Triumph Spitfire that I bought shortly before our wedding in 1980. My wife and I drove to Platja d’Aro, near Barcelona, and back on our honeymoon, an adventure we shall never forget. It was a soft top with a rev counter, it was so cool! More recently I have had a succession of XC90 Volvos which get better with each new version.”