Spoiled for choice with Jaguar SUVs

Smart and sporty

Not a bad position to be in, you might imagine. Some of the world’s most glamorous cars at your disposal but your head may hurt as you try to get to grips with the choice.

There are more models to choose from – and more overlaps – than ever.

You want a luxury SUV? Try the F-Pace, smaller E-Pace or electric i-Pace, not to mention the many and varied options with each model, from eco to sports to luxury.

Sleek

And then there’s the Land Rover models from the same JLR family, with Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Some of these models are more strongly related than others.

And try as I might, I can find little logic in it. What would make you choose a Range Rover Velar over, say, a Jaguar F-Pace? There are differences in specification and price but it basically boils down to personal choice.

Tested here, we have the Jaguar F-Pace P400 R-Dynamic SE. It costs from £60,070, a sizeable bill but actually it’s pretty good value when you compare it with some of the other plum SUVs from Audi, BMW, Lexus and co.

And to those of you who still conjure up images of cool coupes and sexy saloons when we think of Jaguars, this SUV does fit the marque pretty well. I confess I’ve always had a soft spot for Jags and this model does nothing to diminish it. It’s the attention to detail which I think makes this model a bona fide Jaguar.

The little details – the lashings of chrome, the absolutely brilliant dashboard, the fabulous upholstery and the lush carpets, not to mention the technology which takes up two sheets of closely-typed A4 paper to outline.

Take the cruise control for example. Just about everyone offers this feature on vehicles these days but few work as well as the Jaguar’s. The number of times I’ve tried and failed to make it work on rival models! With the F-Pace, one click and you’re cruising smoothly.

So, what do you get for your money? Well, this is a 2.0 litre petrol model but it has an electric motor too. This hybrid system means you can travel in electric-only mode for 53 miles, provided you keep it charged up. That means many commuters would never burn petrol.

It has a notional mpg figure which could blow your mind – 130mpg. That is supposing you are strict enough to keep it charge. But the incentive of such incredible economy should be enough to make you want to plug in regularly.

It is a big, commanding car but it also has a beauty about it. And it is very well equipped. From rain-sensing wipers to heated windscreen, auto-dimming mirror to two-zone climate control and metal scuff plates to the Luxtec seats, this is a car which oozes quality.

It is a technological car too with iPod integration, Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 3D surround camera, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and parking aids. It has a spectacularly good satellite navigation system and even a “driving condition monitor” which will recommend a rest if it detects you’re not paying enough attention.

It's a proper 4x4, too, not that you would take such a premium model through rivers and over mountains, but it’s nice to know you could. It has a system called ASPC (all surface progress control).

All Surface Progress Control (ASPC) acts as a low speed cruise control, so you can concentrate on the road – or the muddy track – ahead. Simply set your target speed (from 2mph up to 19mph), and the ASPC system will hold you at exactly that. You can adjust your speed up or down with the cruise control switches while moving, and you’ll maintain your steady speed.

It is an exceptional car. It wouldn’t be my first choice Jaguar, to be honest. I think the E-Pace is cuter and cheaper and the i-Pace is a stunning electric vehicle alternative. But if you need more space, then this is arguably the best SUV for sixty grand.

Jaguar F-Pace P400e R-Dynamic SE

Price: From £60,070. As tested £65,385. Range starts at £40,675

Engine: 1,997cc four cylinder petrol engine and a plug-in electric motor. The engine offers 297ps and the electric motor 143ps. It has a 53-mile range with electric power

Performance: Top speed 149mph and 0 to 60mph in 4.9 seconds

Economy: 130.2mpg combined