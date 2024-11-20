Sunday’s fair was hosted at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, attracting supporters of all ages, and giving attendees a chance to browse more than 50 fabulous festive stalls, ranging from handmade decorations to knitted goods, tombolas and homemade sweet treats.

The annual festive fundraiser raises funds to help support Wakefield Hospice, helping to provide vital care for local patients and families this Christmas time.

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “Our annual Christmas Fair is always a popular event in people’s calendars, but we were overwhelmed with this year’s turnout!

“We would like to say a big thank you to all our stallholders who joined us this year, and to everyone who came along to shop, enjoy the day and support Wakefield Hospice.

“A big thank you to Local Vocals Choir for providing musical entertainment for the day, and a special thank you must also go to our team of volunteers who supported the event, without whom we simply couldn’t do what we do.”

To find out more about Wakefield Hospice, or the range of events and other ways you can support Wakefield Hospice this Christmas, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331401.