Do you remember any of these nights out in 2008?

26 photos taking you back to Christmas nights out in Wakefield's Quest, Passion and Mex in 2008

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Dec 2024, 19:00 GMT
Did you rock around the Christmas tree at any of these bars and clubs back in 2008?

These photos were taken in clubs including Quest and Passion of happy folk ready for a cracking Christmas!

Can you spot anyone you know?

Suzie, Joanna and Sachia in Quest, December 2008.

Lucy and Alysia.

Gemma and Joanne in the Quest VIP in December 2008.

Sarah, Jenna, Becky and Kathrine.

