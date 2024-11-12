Can you spot anyone you know in the crowds?Can you spot anyone you know in the crowds?
35 photos from Wakefield Christmas lights switch-on events over the years - are you a face in the crowd?

By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Nov 2024, 20:00 GMT
The district’s lights are now being switched on ready for the festive season.

So to get into the spirit we’ve dug out some pictures from our archive going all the way back to 2004 through to 2009 – whose faces can you spot in these pictures showcasing light switch ons?

Take a look!

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats mascot 'Daddy Cool' dancing on stage with members of the crowd in 2004.

1. Daddy Cool

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats mascot 'Daddy Cool' dancing on stage with members of the crowd in 2004. Photo: s

Maddi Bojang helps celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights with Jack Frost, the Snow Queen and Father Christmas at the Ridings.

2. 2004

Maddi Bojang helps celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights with Jack Frost, the Snow Queen and Father Christmas at the Ridings. Photo: s

Kate Hudson, Rebecca Warren and Luke Hudson at the Ridings switch on of Christmas Lights.

3. 2004

Kate Hudson, Rebecca Warren and Luke Hudson at the Ridings switch on of Christmas Lights. Photo: s

Normanton Christmas lights switch on, 2004.

4. Normanton

Normanton Christmas lights switch on, 2004. Photo: s

