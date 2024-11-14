Cards For Good Causes: Christmas card charity pop-up shop to return to The Ridings for the festive season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cards For Good Causes has announced that its pop-up shop will return to Wakefield this Christmas.

The charity will reopen the doors of its shop, in The Ridings Shopping Centre, later this month, and will be there until the end of December.

With the help of local volunteers, the Wakefield shop aims to raise vital funds this Christmas season in aid of more than 70 local and national charities.

Over the last decade, Cards for Good Causes has raised over £22.5 million for hundreds of charities – with over £2.7 million donated to local projects.

Christine Ansell, CEO of Cards for Good Causes, said: “In these times when every penny counts, we are delighted to offer shoppers in for a unique opportunity to support charities that are changing lives while also strengthening local communities.

"Thanks to our committed partners, seasonal staff and local volunteers, we’re returning to the hearts of neighborhoods across the country, providing a meaningful way for people to give this Christmas.”