Santa's elves are hiding around the precinct and children are invited to find them for a chance to win one of a dozen prizes from local businesses.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, December 17 around Ossett from 10am to 4pm.

Families will need to pick up a free trail map from Eller Coffee and find and name all of the elves hidden around Ossett and return it to the coffee shop to be entered into the prize draw.

Mark Ellerker, owner of Eller Coffee and chair of Visit Ossett, said: “This is our first Santa Saunter which comes on the back off of our successful Halloween Pumpkin Trail.

"Children will be able to go around Ossett and find 41 hidden elves for the chance to win one of a dozen prizes.

"Participating businesses will also be displaying Santa stickers in their windows which means they will be offering special deals on the day to promote shopping locally this Christmas."

There will be 41 elves for children to find and 21 Santa’s for adults to find.

Mark added: “The Santa Saunter is a brand-new idea but we hope that if it is as successful as the Pumpkin Trail, we will build on the event in years to come.

"We encourage parents to wrap their little ones up warm and come down and take part.”

A ukulele band will also be performing at the precinct on the day.

Anyone wanting to get involved with Visit Ossett can contact Mark for more information on [email protected]