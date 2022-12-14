Christmas at Balne Lane: Last chance to visit Santa and see the spectacular lights

The Grinch and some elves will be on hand to help Santa out at the grotto in Balne Lane, Wakefield.

Fundraiser Nina Burkinshaw will once again be lighting up her street this weekend and running a Santa’s grotto experience to help two causes close to her heart.

Nina, who began fundraising for the hospice after her mum passed away from cancer in 2013 at the age of 62, is splitting funds raised between Wakefield Hospice and the Hedgepigs and Hoglets Rescue on behalf of Wakefield 11-year-old Oliver Pitchforth, who passed away earlier this year, and his family.

She said: “I am so desperate to help keep Ollie’s memory alive and spread the love for this amazing little boy in his memory and his charity which is so close to his heart and of course the amazing work of the Wakefield Hospice who I will be forever grateful to."

Following a busy weekend last week, Nina has now restocked ready for this weekend.

Nina said: “This year I’ve added more stuff to the grotto as well as introducing a snow machine and adding a normal snowman and Olaf to our characters.

"I’m cleaning the grotto and bagging up new presents. Even with the energy crisis people are still giving very generously, which absolutely melts my heart.”

The grotto at 61 Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DP, will be open on Saturday, December 17 from noon to 6pm and Sunday, December 18 from noon to 4pm.