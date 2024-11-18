Christmas has hit Trinity Walk Wakefield. (PHOTOS JOHN CLIFTON)Christmas has hit Trinity Walk Wakefield. (PHOTOS JOHN CLIFTON)
Christmas at Trinity Walk: 21 photos as centre lights up with fire breathing displays, Santa and the Grinch

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:00 GMT
Christmas hit Trinity Walk over the weekend with a whole host of festive family fun.

From Santa and a very mischievous Grinch to a Snow Queen stilt walker and Anna and Elsa meet and greet, the weekend kicked-off the festive season at the weekend.

Take a look at the pictures below!

And Santa will still be in his grotto regularly to chat to little ones.

You can meet the main man for free every Saturday and Sunday leading up to Christmas.

He’ll be in the Christmas zone from 11am-3pm.

Click here for more information.

Christmas has hit Trinity Walk Wakefield.

1. Trinity Walk

Christmas has hit Trinity Walk Wakefield. Photo: John Clifton

Christmas at Trinity Walk.

2. Trinity Walk

Christmas at Trinity Walk. Photo: John Clifton

Christmas at Trinity Walk.

3. Trinity Walk

Christmas at Trinity Walk. Photo: John Clifton

Christmas at Trinity Walk.

4. Trinity Walk

Christmas at Trinity Walk. Photo: John Clifton

