The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch’s annual Christmas Fayre will return to its animal centre in East Ardsley later this month.

This year’s fayre will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 12pm to 3pm at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane and will feature a jam-packed Christmas market.

Guests will be able to browse stalls from local small businesses and take part in numerous festive games and activities including a tombola and a raffle.

Children and dogs will also be able to meet Santa and Mrs Claus in their grotto.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be on sale and there will be performances from the Tingley Brass Band throughout the afternoon.

There is no entry fee for the market but any donations will go towards helping the animals at the branch’s centre.