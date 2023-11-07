News you can trust since 1852
Christmas events in Wakefield: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch to host Christmas Fayre later this month

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch’s annual Christmas Fayre will return to its animal centre in East Ardsley later this month.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Nov 2023, 18:52 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 18:52 GMT
This year’s fayre will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 12pm to 3pm at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane and will feature a jam-packed Christmas market.

Guests will be able to browse stalls from local small businesses and take part in numerous festive games and activities including a tombola and a raffle.

Children and dogs will also be able to meet Santa and Mrs Claus in their grotto.

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch has announced the return of their popular Christmas Fayre.The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch has announced the return of their popular Christmas Fayre.
Mulled wine and mince pies will be on sale and there will be performances from the Tingley Brass Band throughout the afternoon.

There is no entry fee for the market but any donations will go towards helping the animals at the branch’s centre.

To find out more, or to book a slot for Santa’s Grotto, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/christmas-fayre

