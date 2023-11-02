Meet the incredible animals of RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield who are looking for their fur-ever family and a loving home.

From playful pups to loving bunnies and sweet kitten litters – the East Ardsley centre is looking for numerous local families to open their hearts and adopt an animal this Autumn.

The RSPCA launched an urgent appeal last month after facing what it described as its “largest rehoming challenge in years”.

Rescue centres and branches were reported as being “full to bursting” with unwanted animals as more come into care than are being adopted.

Samantha Gaines, head of companion animals at the RSPCA, said: "We're lucky to have so many wonderful people adopting rescue animals from our centres and branches every week, but the reality is, it's not enough.

"The number of animals we're taking in currently isn't balancing with the number that are being adopted, and we're well on our way to a crisis point.

"We fear even more unwanted animals will be coming into our care, as the cost of living crisis bites. This year already we've received 9,748 calls about abandoned or unwanted animals, compared to 8,551 in the first six months of 2022.

"Before long, all of our centres will be full to bursting.

"We'd never advise anybody to get a pet if they're not fully committed or in a position to provide for that animal.

"But, for those who are looking for advice on how to manage, we've got plenty of information on our website - such as our cost of living pet tips and pet cost calculator."

Here are all of the lovely animals at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Branch who are looking for their forever home.

To find out more about the animals, or to fill out an adoption form, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/adoptionprocess/

1 . Taz The lovely Taz is a four-year-old GSD x Akita is looking for a committed family who will cotninue to train her aroundother dogs and like long walks. She is extremely affectionate and loves to play Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Audrey and Fran The bonded mother and daughter chihuahua duo love doing everything together. They are looking for an experienced family who have had Chihuahuas in the past and understand their sassy ways. A calm, quiet and patient home with older children would be ideal. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Hazel Seven-year-old German Shepherd, Hazel, was sadly found abandoned and tied up with a huge metal lead. After lots of TLC she is now ready to find her forever home to enjoy. She enjoys walks and saying hello to other 4 legged dogs too and is looking for her final forever family who she can bring many gifts to! Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Zeus Three-year-old Staffie X, Zeus, is happy chap with bundles of energy and excitement who loves people. He is looking for an experienced family who can keep up with his training and give him lots of unconditional love. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales