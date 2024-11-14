Christmas in Wakefield: All the festive markets taking place across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in 2024

The festive season is finally here and for many Christmas lovers that means one thing – Christmas shopping.
From buying presents to stocking fillers, festive food to little treats, Christmas markets are a staple in the seasonal calendar.
So save your loose change, wrap up warm and head on down to one of these festive markets taking place across the district.
1. The Hepworth Wakefield Festive Market
The Hepworth Wakefield‘s popular Festive Market returns on November 23, November 24, November 30 and December 1. Visitors will find over 75 stalls each weekend selling everything from candles, ceramics, food and drink, gifts for children, homeware, jewellery, prints, stationery, textiles and more. Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Light Up Wakefield
This year’s Light Up Wakefield weekend invites visitors to see a spectacular trail of installations and experience the city in a whole new light! Light Up Wakefield kicks off on Friday November 15, with football legend Chris Kamara turning on the Christmas lights at 5:30pm! Across the weekend, until November 17, visitors can enjoy the Christmas Craft and Gift Market, festive Tipi Bar, and delicious street food ranging from Bratwurst sausages to Bao Buns Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Light Up Castleford
From midday, on Tuesday, November 19, explore the speciality market in Castleford with a festive twist, treat yourself to some street food and enjoy a variety of family entertainment including a giant snow globe as well as fairground rides! Photo: SolStock
4. RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Christmas Market
This year’s fayre will take place on Saturday, November 30 at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane and will feature a jam-packed Christmas market. Guests will be able to browse stalls from local small businesses and take part in numerous festive games and activities including a tombola and a raffle. There wil lalso be live entertainment from the Tingley Brass Band. Photo: Scott Merrylees
