For just £10 the hospice team will collect trees (from outside properties) where they will be taken to Woolley Edge Farm for chipping.

The service starts on January 7 and runs for one week. Trees can be collected from postcodes in WF1-WF6, LS26 and LS27 and S75.

Wakefield Hospice first launched their Christmas Tree Collection service in 2016 and it has grown in popularity year on year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas Tree collection service to raise New Year cash for Wakefield Hospice

The 2021 service raised over £17,000 and the charity hopes to increase on that again in 2022.

Keeley Harrison, Fundraising Manager said: "Not only is this a great way to support Wakefield Hospice but it saves our supporters a trip to the tip and from having to clear pine needles from the car!

"This year has been especially hard in fundraising, so we are urging anyone who buys a real tree to take up this service and give us a wonderful start to the year ahead.”

To book your tree collection please visit the hospice website https://www.wakefieldhospice.org/campaigns/christmas-tree-collection- service-2022/. You can also book by calling the hospice on 01924 331401.