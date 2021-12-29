Christmas Tree collection service to raise New Year cash for Wakefield Hospice
Wakefield residents can help kick-start Wakefield Hospice’s 2022 fundraising by allowing the charity to collect and dispose of their Christmas tree in January.
For just £10 the hospice team will collect trees (from outside properties) where they will be taken to Woolley Edge Farm for chipping.
The service starts on January 7 and runs for one week. Trees can be collected from postcodes in WF1-WF6, LS26 and LS27 and S75.
Wakefield Hospice first launched their Christmas Tree Collection service in 2016 and it has grown in popularity year on year.
The 2021 service raised over £17,000 and the charity hopes to increase on that again in 2022.
Keeley Harrison, Fundraising Manager said: "Not only is this a great way to support Wakefield Hospice but it saves our supporters a trip to the tip and from having to clear pine needles from the car!
"This year has been especially hard in fundraising, so we are urging anyone who buys a real tree to take up this service and give us a wonderful start to the year ahead.”
To book your tree collection please visit the hospice website https://www.wakefieldhospice.org/campaigns/christmas-tree-collection- service-2022/. You can also book by calling the hospice on 01924 331401.
Please book by Tuesday January 4.