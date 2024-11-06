Light Up Wakefield is back in the city centre this month with a weekend of lights, street food, Christmas market, street entertainment and more.

The light switch-on will take place on Friday, November 15 at 5.30pm on the cathedral precinct.

The lead-up entertainment will start at 4.30pm and will be hosted by Rhubarb Radio.

Throughout the weekend, people can also enjoy the tipi bar, Christmas market stalls, fun fair rides and food stalls.

There will be street entertainment, including a giant snow globe for people to get inside and take a photo. And the Star Bears lantern puppets, which shine most brightly after dark.

And don’t forget to take part in the free family activities, including colour-pop lantern and shadow puppet booth workshops.

This year’s Light Up trail is also not to be missed and includes The Timekeepers by Illuminos - a unique piece giving visitors an immersive experience with projection mapping onto County Hall.

Other installations include Båll & Brand’s The Ice is Melting at the Pøules II which brings to the fore big questions around issues like global warming. And Sentinel by Studio Vertigo is a large-scale artwork with sweeping curves inspired by the wings of a canary.

Event partners Trinity Walk, The Ridings Shopping Centre, The Art House and The Hepworth Wakefield will also host festive activities including craft workshops, Santa’s Grotto, face painting and much more.

This year’s event is sponsored by YPO who celebrate their 50th Anniversary year as a major employer in the city.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re looking forward to Light Up Wakefield starting next week - the line-up looks brilliant.

“There are lots of events and activities taking place right across the city centre, and there really is something for everyone to enjoy. So come along and get your festive season started.”

Light Up Trail:

The Timekeepers by Illuminos (5pm-9pm, County Hall)

A projection mapping piece based on the 300-year-old story of Wakefield born genius John Harrison who set his mind to the great mystery of the age - the perfect measurement of time and space.

Analogue Lights by Fényszóró Visual (5pm-9pm, Wood Street)

A vibrant projection piece by Fényszóró Visual who are strongly influenced by contemporary street art, steam punk and sci-fi.

Sentinel by Studio Vertigo (5pm-9pm, Cross Square)

Drawing on Wakefield’s coal mining heritage, Sentinel by Studio Vertigo is a large-scale artwork with sweeping curves inspired by the wings of a canary.

The Ice is Melting at the Pøules II by Båll & Brand (5pm-9pm, Wakefield Cathedral)

This light projection, made by light shining through rotating and enclosed glass discs, highlights the ongoing issue of global warming.

Outdoor Paradise Light Mural by Zarah Hussain (4pm-10pm, Mulberry Way)

Experience the mesmerising beauty of Zarah Hussain's new light mural, an enchanting blend of geometric art and radiant light.

Light Up CAPA College (5pm-9pm, CAPA College)

CAPA College will be illuminated with a captivating light and film installation.

Our Year to Shine a Light (5pm-9pm, Wakefield One)

Discover a snapshot of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 with this light box installation in Wakefield One.

Light Up the Hepworth Wakefield (4pm-8pm, The Hepworth Wakefield)

The Hepworth Wakefield will be hosting a spectacular animation celebrating 100 years of Surrealism.

Food & Drink

Tipi Bar, enjoy a festive drink and live music at the Tipi Bar (12pm-9pm, Bull Ring)

Christmas Market Stalls, a chance to start your Christmas shopping early with 30+ stalls offering a variety of festive gifts (12pm-8pm, Wood Street & Cathedral Precinct)

Food Stalls, including Bratwurst Sausages, Burgers, Greek Food, Bubble Tea & Bao Buns, Dutch pancakes (12pm-8pm, Wood Street & Cathedral Precinct)

Fun fair rides (12pm-8pm, Wood Street)

Street Entertainment:

Giant Snow Globe (enter the snow globe and enjoy a winter wonderland - a unique photo opportunity)

Star Bears (The star bears are lantern puppets which shine most brightly after dark)

Fringe activity from partners: Wakefield Museum, The Art House, Trinity Walk, The Ridings Shopping Centre, The Hepworth Wakefield, Wakefield Library, Wakefield Markets and Wakefield BID.

Workshops:

Colour-Pop Lanterns – Celebrating Our City (Friday-Sunday, 3pm-7pm, The Art House) - free lantern making workshop sponsored by YPO.

Children’s Workshop Shadow Puppet Booth (Friday-Sunday, 12pm-8pm, Wood Street)