Disney Store's Toy Tuesday starts tomorrow - deals announced include 25% off selected toys, costumes and more

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday 5th November, and continuing through Wednesday 6th, Disney fans can take advantage of incredible deals and promotions for just 48 hours when shopping at DisneyStore.co.uk.

Toy Tuesday Top Highlights: Enjoy 25% Off Selected Toys, Costumes, and More: Shoppers can unlock incredible savings on a wide range of Disney favourites with code TOYTUESDAY. Free Gift Alert! Spend £75/ 85€ or more and receive a free Stitch Attacks Snacks sort toy — choose from 7 fun options!

Free Delivery for One Day Only: On Wednesday 6th November, enjoy free delivery in the UK, France, and Germany with code SHIPMAGIC. (Note: This offer is a one-day exclusive and will not be communicated in advance.)

Top Toy Tuesday Featured Deals Include:

Mickey Mouse Pirates of the Caribbean Ship Playset: Was £50, now £37.50

The Incredible Remote Control Vehicle, Incredibles 2: Originally £50, now only £37.50 (UK Only).

Star Wars Mega Figurine Playset: Originally £45, now £33.75

Disney Animators' Collection Mega Figurine Playset: Was £45, now just £33.75

Stitch Medium Soft Toy - 38cm: Discounted from £24 to £18

Minnie Mouse Medium Soft Toy - 45cm: Originally £24, now £18

Disney Princess Mini Doll Set: Reduced from £65 to £48.75

Simba Medium Soft Toy, The Lion King - 33cm: Was £24, now £18

Olaf Medium Soft Toy, Frozen 2 - 38cm: Originally £24, now just £18

For more gift ideas from Disney visit the website here.

Don’t Miss Out! These offers will only be available for 48 hours, so make sure to spread the word and let your readers know about this magical opportunity to stock up on gifts and collectibles.