Dreaming of a bright Christmas: Knottingley neighbours cover their homes in Christmas lights for Sepsis charity

Knottingley neighbours have gone all out with their Christmas decorations this year by lighting up their entire house and garden.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Col Dicken and Nat Law from Broomhill Walk. spent 10 hours putting up lights, decorations and impressive inflatables to entertain families leading up to Christmas.

And this year, they’re raising money for The Sepsis Trust, having sadly lost their neighbour, Paul, to the condition in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Col said: “We welcome visitors from 5pm to 9.30pm and, of course, there’s no obligation to donate when coming to see the lights, but we do have a collection bucket and are very grateful for everyone donation.”

Christmas has landed on Broomhill Walk!

From an inflatable gingerbread man, snowman, Santa – and festive aliens – the lights are already attracting many visitors.

And every now and again, weather pending, Col and Nat get in on the action dressing up to add to the Christmassy feeling!

For regular updates, visit the Broomhill Lights Facebook page here.

What is sepsis?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Col and Nat dress up to entertain their visitors.

Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly. Sepsis may progress to septic shock, a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs.

Sepsis needs treatment in hospital straight away because it can get worse quickly. You should get antibiotics within one hour of arriving at hospital.

To find out more about the symptoms and what to do if you’re concerned someone has sepsis, visit the NHS website.