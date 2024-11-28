Dreaming of a bright Christmas: Knottingley neighbours cover their homes in Christmas lights for Sepsis charity
Col Dicken and Nat Law from Broomhill Walk. spent 10 hours putting up lights, decorations and impressive inflatables to entertain families leading up to Christmas.
And this year, they’re raising money for The Sepsis Trust, having sadly lost their neighbour, Paul, to the condition in August.
Col said: “We welcome visitors from 5pm to 9.30pm and, of course, there’s no obligation to donate when coming to see the lights, but we do have a collection bucket and are very grateful for everyone donation.”
From an inflatable gingerbread man, snowman, Santa – and festive aliens – the lights are already attracting many visitors.
And every now and again, weather pending, Col and Nat get in on the action dressing up to add to the Christmassy feeling!
For regular updates, visit the Broomhill Lights Facebook page here.
What is sepsis?
Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly. Sepsis may progress to septic shock, a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs.
Sepsis needs treatment in hospital straight away because it can get worse quickly. You should get antibiotics within one hour of arriving at hospital.
To find out more about the symptoms and what to do if you’re concerned someone has sepsis, visit the NHS website.
