Enjoy a family Christmas experience with Wakefield's Salvation Army

On Saturday, December 11 there will be Christmas crafts, refreshments, a Nativity scene and young visitors will be able to choose an early present from Santa from underneath the Christmas tree.

The event will be held in the Salvation Army Hall on Vicarage Street, from 10am to 4pm and is designed for families with children aged from two to 15 years old.

Major Barbara Lang said: "The Salvation Army in Wakefield have been collecting and distributing Toys at Christmas time for many years via referrals from council support groups and schools.

Christmas is coming to Wakefield's Salvation Army next month for their special festive experience.

"For Christmas 2021 we are hoping to put on a really good event for families to come to at our hall and have a Christmas experience with crafts and many, many toys to choose from and Christmas refreshments.