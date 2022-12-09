Free hot chocolate and Santa's grotto experience at Wakefield church

Elim Pentecostal church, The Well Church, on School Lane in Wrenthorpe, is bringing back it’s Santa’s grotto experience for the second year in a row.

Father Christmas will be visiting from the North Pole on Friday December 16, Saturday December 17 and Monday, December 19 from 3pm to 6pm each day.

All children booked in will receive a free gift, will be able to take part in arts and crafts and play in a bouncy castle free of charge, with hot drinks available for adults.

People of all religions and none are invited to see Santa in his grotto at The Well Church in Wrenthorpe, Wakefield

Senior minister at the church, Harry Goodwin, said: “This is our second Santa’s grotto experience.

"Last year we had 174 children from 72 families which was really positive and so we’re running it again this year and probably in the many years to come.

"As Christians, we are passionate about community. There are lots of good things happening to help people who are suffering – such as food banks – but lots of families miss out on entertainment and the extras in life.

"We are committed to providing free community events that are high quality. Last year, we had a family travel from Barnsley to visit us because they have seven children and it was cheaper to drive to us than pay for seven kids to see Santa.”

Senior minister, Harry Goodwin's toddler, Joey, approves of the grotto.

People of all religions or none are welcome to attend and visitors are not expected to leave a donation.

Currently, 134 children are booked in to see St Nicholas with spaces for up to 250 or 300 children, if the demand is there.

Harry added: “We want to make it clear that everything is free, we’re not asking for donations or tricking people into supporting us.

"Growing up poor, I know sometimes you’d go to a free event and there would be hidden charges but it is not the case with us – we just want to bless people and make sure they are not missing out.”

Families can turn up on their preferred day but it is highly recommended to pre-book online so the church can guarantee a gift for each child.

