Iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck to visit Wakefield on new tour tomorrow

The truck will visit Wakefield as part of Coca-Cola’s 2024 Christmas Tour.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, will be parking up tomorrow, on December 3, at The British Oak in Wakefield, from 12pm until 8pm.

The truck will visit the Wakefield hotspot as part of its 2024 tour, which will see the attraction drive across the country, visiting various cities including Belfast and Manchester.

Under a canopy of twinkling lights and festive music, visitors will be welcomed with an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, have the opportunity to take home exclusive Coca-Cola merchandise if they purchase a qualifying drink or meal on the day, all whilst capturing that perfect seasonal photo in front of the iconic red truck.

Florence Wheatley, Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has and remains synonymous with Christmas, with many people eagerly awaiting the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert to create a little festive magic.”