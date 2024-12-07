IN PICTURES: Explore Nostell Priory's magical country-house Christmas decorations and activities

From glittering decorations to family-friendly activities, the Wakefield hotspot is the perfect place to make magical memories this Christmas.

From December 2 to January 5, visitors can wander the house and witness the magnificent, t raditional décor that transform rooms into festive masterpieces.

From twinkling trees to artfully placed greenery, each detail has been carefully designed to evoke the warmth and sophistication of a country-house Christmas.

They can also follow the warm, spicy scent of gingerbread to the enchanting Gingerbread Village, lovingly crafted by staff and volunteers.

For fans of timeless Christmas traditions, Nostell’s renowned 18th-century Dolls’ House is also dressed for the season. One of the oldest and best-preserved in England, this exquisite treasure is adorned with intricate, scaled-down decorations that reflect the elegance and charm of a Georgian Christmas.

There are also a variety of activities taking place throughout the month, with Father Christmas will strolling through the house every Friday in December, ready to share a smile or pose for a festive photo. There is also an adventure playground, where kids can discover hidden fairy doors, and a family-friendly trail that brings the classic carol The 12 Days of Christmas to life.

The house is open daily (except December 24 to 26), with the grounds open every day except Christmas Day.

To find out more about Nostell, or what’s on this Christmas, visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/nostell/christmas-at-nostell

