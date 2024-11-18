An Artisan Christmas Market was held at Farmer Copleys over the weekend.An Artisan Christmas Market was held at Farmer Copleys over the weekend.
An Artisan Christmas Market was held at Farmer Copleys over the weekend.

IN PICTURES: Farmer Copleys hosts fabulous festive Craft and Artisian Makers Market

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT
Hundreds of keen festive shoppers attended Farmer Copleys over the weekend for their Craft and Artisan Festive Makers Market.

The market, ran by Emporium fairs, took place in The Orchard Marque at Farmer Copleys, on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17.

40 handpicked stalls sold a variety of seasonal home decorations, Christmas gifts and more specialist artisan products - all hand made by local small independent businesses.

The market also featured festive live music and mulled wine.

Here are nine great photos from Farmer Copleys’ Craft and Artisian Makers Market.

Visitors were able to go Christmas shopping under one roof with a wonderful selection of handmade artisan gifts.

1. Fabulous festivities

Visitors were able to go Christmas shopping under one roof with a wonderful selection of handmade artisan gifts. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
The market was held in Farmer Copleys' Orchard Marque.

2. Farmer Copleys

The market was held in Farmer Copleys' Orchard Marque. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
The market featured over 40 handpicked stalls, from local small independent businesses.

3. Incredible independent businesses

The market featured over 40 handpicked stalls, from local small independent businesses. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
The market also featured festive live music and mulled wine on offer.

4. Lovely live music

The market also featured festive live music and mulled wine on offer. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice