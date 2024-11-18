IN PICTURES: Farmer Copleys hosts fabulous festive Craft and Artisian Makers Market

The market, ran by Emporium fairs, took place in The Orchard Marque at Farmer Copleys, on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17.

40 handpicked stalls sold a variety of seasonal home decorations, Christmas gifts and more specialist artisan products - all hand made by local small independent businesses.

The market also featured festive live music and mulled wine.

Here are nine great photos from Farmer Copleys’ Craft and Artisian Makers Market.

Fabulous festivities Visitors were able to go Christmas shopping under one roof with a wonderful selection of handmade artisan gifts.

Farmer Copleys The market was held in Farmer Copleys' Orchard Marque.

Incredible independent businesses The market featured over 40 handpicked stalls, from local small independent businesses.