IN PICTURES: Look back on a great year in Wakefield through the top stories of 2023

Here are the top stories that dominated the headlines over the past 12 months.
From the King’s Coronation to The Ridings turning 40, the return of Horbury Show to Wakefield legend Jane McDonald announcing a national tour – it’s been a year full of big news.
So sit back and reflect on some of the biggest stories to make the headlines in Wakefield in 2023.
1. January: The demolition of the ABC cinema
Demolition work began on the iconic Kirkgate building in January, 27 years after the cinema shut its doors for good. The ABC Cinema was a Wakefield hotspot for over 85 years and, most famously, welcomed The Beatles, who played at the cinema in 1963 Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces
2. January: Scientists discover historic building could be oldest surviving timber building in Wakefield
During the restoration work of 6-8 Silver Street, off Westgate an original timber frame was revealed, along with carved posts usually associated with a high-status house. Historic England looked at the building in detail and discovered it dated back far earlier than originally thought - possibly to the 1500s. Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This is such an exciting discovery that has come about thanks to the work that we’re doing to preserve and protect these buildings for future generations." Photo: Wakefield Council
3. February: Pontefract archaeological society faced bankruptcy due to 700-year-old skeleton
Pontefract and District Archaeological Society was allowed to conduct a dig at the base of what is now the town’s new hospital before its construction in 2010. The site was host to an ancient friarage and volunteers discovered bones believed to be 700 years old. However, in February, the Society was hit with a legal bill of more than £3,000 due to the burial being illegal. Eventually the fees were waived as the “precarious financial position” of the society was recognised, as well as the benefit of its work to the people of Pontefract. Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. February: Infamous 'big cat' spotted at Normanton landfill
An animal that had a "long tail" and was "staffordshire terrier size" was spotted in a Normanton landfill. The sighting followed a string of recent and historical reports of 'big cat' sightings in the Wakefield district and across West Yorkshire. Photo: Scott Merrylees