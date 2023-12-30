IN PICTURES: Look back on a great year in Wakefield through the top stories of 2023

3 . February: Pontefract archaeological society faced bankruptcy due to 700-year-old skeleton

Pontefract and District Archaeological Society was allowed to conduct a dig at the base of what is now the town’s new hospital before its construction in 2010. The site was host to an ancient friarage and volunteers discovered bones believed to be 700 years old. However, in February, the Society was hit with a legal bill of more than £3,000 due to the burial being illegal. Eventually the fees were waived as the “precarious financial position” of the society was recognised, as well as the benefit of its work to the people of Pontefract. Photo: Scott Merrylees