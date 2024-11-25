Junction 32 transforms into festive wonderland with Santa, Sensory Sleigh and Artisan Market

Junction 32 has a lineup of fantastic festive events taking place over the Christmas season, including the centre’s first ever Santa’s Grotto experience.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open now until Christmas Eve, get ready to experience a magical wonderland where families will make memories that will last a lifetime.

Visitors to Santa’s Grotto will be greeted by Santa’s little helpers, before entering the cosy festive cabin, where visitors will get to meet the jolly man first-hand and tell him all their Christmas wishes.

Children will then be gifted with a surprise present.

Santa is stopping at Junction 32.

There will also be an array of family-friendly events:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive Artisan Christmas Fayre: On Friday, December 13 from 10am t0 8pm, Saturday, December 14 from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, December 15 from 11am to 5pm – the popular Artisan craft fayre returns, featuring 50 stalls across three days, visitors can browse and shop for holiday gifts, from handmade candles, seasonal bakes and everything in between.

Owl Adventures: December 21 to December 30 from 10am-3pm, the local bird sanctuary will bring beautiful birds of prey to Junction 32, providing an opportunity to learn about these majestic creatures and even take photos with them.

Sensory Sleigh: December 15 and December 23, from 11am-3pm – get ready for festive fun as two cheeky elves and their Sensory Sleigh light up the season!

Swinging Santas: December 21 from noon-3pm andn Sunday, December 22 from 11am-2pm, enjoy some Christmas magic as the Swinging Santas, a lively group of musicians, roam the centre playing festive songs for all to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thinking Forward Choir: December 15 from 11am-3pm – the Thinking Forward local choir will be spreading joy with Christmas carols and collecting donations for a variety of mental health charities, helping the community get into the giving spirit.

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Christmas event: December 15 from 11am-3pm, this event will feature a tombola, crafting activities, face painting and a treasure hunt, raising funds for the beloved children’s hospice.

Festive Family Raves with Boomchikkaboom: Saturday, December 21 (SEN friendly) 11am-2pm, and Sunday, December 22 from 11am-3pm– bring your dancing shoes to Junction 32! Sing along to your favourite festive dancefloor fillers as we rave under the flurry of snow with the whole family. Expect bubbles, pom poms and much more. The 11am session on Saturday 21st December will be SEN friendly.