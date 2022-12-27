Kicked your Christmas tree to the curb? Find out where and how you can get it recycled in Wakefield
Find out where and how to dispose of real Christmas trees in Wakefield now the big day is over.
With all the presents handed out, and copious amounts of turkey and chocolate consumed, it will be soon time to decide what to do with your Christmas tree.
If you can’t plant your real Christmas tree in the garden, make sure you recycle it.
Here is how and where you can dispose of your festive firs this Christmas.
Wakefield recycling centres
The Household Waste Recycling centres are open as normal over the festive period, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when they will be closed.
The centres can accept all real Christmas trees that have been stripped from lights, baubles, ribbons and other decorations.
Wakefield has three recycling centres including Glasshoughton Household Waste Recycling Centre on Flass Lane, South Kirkby Household Waste Recycling Centre at South Kirkby Business Park, and Wakefield Household Waste Recycling Centre on Denby Dale Road.
The centres are exceptionally busy at this time of year so try and avoid peak times between Christmas and the New Year if possible.
Wakefield Hospice Christmas Tree Collection Service
Last year, Wakefield Hospice raised over £20,000 through recycling more than 1,800 Christmas trees.
And bookings for Wakefield Hospice’s Christmas Tree Collection Service are now open until Tuesday, January 3.
Collections are available throughout WF1, WF2, WF3, WF4, WF5, WF6, LS26, LS27 and S75 postcode areas, with a recommended minimum donation of £15 per tree.
To book visit the hospice’s website at www.wakefieldhospice.org.
Prince of Wales Christmas Tree Collection Service
The Prince of Wales Hospice aims to collect over 800 Christmas trees this festive season to try and raise over £8,000.
Bookings for the Prince of Wales’s Christmas Tree Collection Service is open until 2pm on Monday January 9.
Working with JustHelping, the hospice will be collecting trees from January 16 to 18, 2023 in the following postcodes: WF4 1, WF4 2, WF6, WF7, WF8, WF9, WF10, WF11, LS25 5 and LS25 7 with a recommended donation of £10 per tree.
To book visit the hospice’s website at https://just-helping.org.uk/register-tree.