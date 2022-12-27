With all the presents handed out, and copious amounts of turkey and chocolate consumed, it will be soon time to decide what to do with your Christmas tree.

If you can’t plant your real Christmas tree in the garden, make sure you recycle it.

Here is how and where you can dispose of your festive firs this Christmas.

Be a green champion: Find out where and how to recycle your real Christmas tree in Wakefield after the big day. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Wakefield recycling centres

The Household Waste Recycling centres are open as normal over the festive period, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when they will be closed.

The centres can accept all real Christmas trees that have been stripped from lights, baubles, ribbons and other decorations.

Wakefield has three recycling centres including Glasshoughton Household Waste Recycling Centre on Flass Lane, South Kirkby Household Waste Recycling Centre at South Kirkby Business Park, and Wakefield Household Waste Recycling Centre on Denby Dale Road.

Wakefield Hospice and the Prince of Wales Hospice are offering Christmas tree collection services. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The centres are exceptionally busy at this time of year so try and avoid peak times between Christmas and the New Year if possible.

Wakefield Hospice Christmas Tree Collection Service

Last year, Wakefield Hospice raised over £20,000 through recycling more than 1,800 Christmas trees.

And bookings for Wakefield Hospice’s Christmas Tree Collection Service are now open until Tuesday, January 3.

Collections are available throughout WF1, WF2, WF3, WF4, WF5, WF6, LS26, LS27 and S75 postcode areas, with a recommended minimum donation of £15 per tree.

To book visit the hospice’s website at www.wakefieldhospice.org.

Prince of Wales Christmas Tree Collection Service

The Prince of Wales Hospice aims to collect over 800 Christmas trees this festive season to try and raise over £8,000.

Bookings for the Prince of Wales’s Christmas Tree Collection Service is open until 2pm on Monday January 9.

Working with JustHelping, the hospice will be collecting trees from January 16 to 18, 2023 in the following postcodes: WF4 1, WF4 2, WF6, WF7, WF8, WF9, WF10, WF11, LS25 5 and LS25 7 with a recommended donation of £10 per tree.

To book visit the hospice’s website at https://just-helping.org.uk/register-tree.