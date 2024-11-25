Light Up Wakefield: Spectacular light trail returns to shine over the city centre

This year’s Light Up Wakefield weekend saw a spectacular trail of installations and experience the city in a whole new light!

There was a weekend full of Christmas markets, festive Tipi Bar, and delicious street food ranging from Bratwurst sausages to Bao Buns.

There was street entertainment to enjoy including a giant snow globe as well as funfair rides.

And there’s more still to come!

Light Up Pontefract (rescheduled from November 24) will now be held on Thursday, November 28 from noon up until 6pm.

Expect funfair rides and street entertainment to keep the whole family having fun. The stage entertainment with local acts and community groups will begin at 2pm and carry on throughout the afternoon until the main switch on of the towns lights at 5.30pm.

Don’t forget to pop into the indoor market hall to place your festive orders and check out the North Pole Letter Box where you can post all your letters to Santa.

Then, Light Up Ossett will take place on Saturday, November 30, which will include a Christmas market, street food, funfair rides, a stage with live music and walkabout entertainment.

You can also see a lovely 12 Days of Christmas display created by Sue Gothard outside Ossett Town Hall with additional snowmen, Santa’s reindeers, elves and more!

There will be the spectacular illumination of Ossett Town Hall and the switch on of the town centre Christmas lights at 5.30pm.

This year’s Light Up Festival is part of Our Year Wakefield District 2024, a year-long programme of breath-taking spectacles, unique festivals and community-led activities that celebrate all the Wakefield district has to offer.

Take a look at some of the stunning installations:

