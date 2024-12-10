Loved ones remembered at Wakefield Hospice's annual Light up a Life services

Each year the Light up a Life appeal helps to raise tens of thousands of pounds for Wakefield Hospice, vital funds which ensure the hospice can be here for patients and families throughout the festive period and into the New Year.

The services took place on Friday evening (at Wakefield Hospice) and Sunday (two services at Wakefield Cathedral), with more than 1,000 people attending to remember those special people no longer with us.

Maggie Keane, Wakefield Hospice Legacy and In-Memory Fundraiser said: “We have had a wonderful weekend giving the community of Wakefield the opportunity to reflect and remember loved ones who have sadly died, coming together at these special services.

“The Light up a Life services are a poignant reminder for so many people to cherish our loved ones and to remember the people who will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who joined us at the services, to all who supported the services and to Ison Harrison Solicitors and Consort Healthcare for their kind sponsorship of the appeal.”

In return for a donation to Wakefield Hospice, supporters can dedicate a light on the Tree of Lights in memory of their loved one, with the special Light up a Life trees lit up in all their beauty at each of the Light up a Life services. Each dedication is also added to the Book of Remembrance, displayed in Wakefield Cathedral until January 5.

Although the services have now passed, anyone can still dedicate a light on the Tree of Lights - you do not need to have a connection to the hospice, and there is also the opportunity to make your dedication online and see your loved ones name and image added to the new virtual memory display.

Maggie said: “Our Light up a Life services may be over, but the opportunity to make a donation and leave a dedication will remain open until Friday December 20, with any dedications made being added to our Book of Blessings – on display at Wakefield Cathedral until January 5, and online dedications being displayed on our virtual Light up a Life display.

“Your donation can help to make sure we are here for local patients and families this Christmas when they need us most, thank you.”

To find out more about the Wakefield Hospice Light up a Life appeal or to make a dedication visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/lual or call 01924 331400.

1 . Light up a Life Wakefield Hospice’s ever-popular annual Light up a Life services returned last week. Photo: WH Photo Sales

2 . Light up a Life Each year the Light up a Life appeal helps to raise tens of thousands of pounds for Wakefield Hospice. Photo: WH Photo Sales

3 . Light up a Life The service at Wakefield Hospice. Photo: WH Photo Sales