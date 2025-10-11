Meet Santa and his elves and have breakfast with Mrs Claus at the National Coal Mining Museum this Christmas
On Saturday December 6 and 13, families are invited to enjoy a magical breakfast with Mrs Claus in the museum’s newly refurbished café.
Guests will be treated to festive activities, storytelling, and seasonal food, along with a special opportunity to share their Christmas wishes, a perfect way for families to start the festive season.
From Saturday, November 22 and throughout December, Santa will be setting up his enchanting workshop in the heart of the museum’s historic Blacksmith's Workshop, bringing the magic of Christmas to life in a truly unique setting.
Visitors will meet Santa and his team of busy elves, watch them prepare for the big day in their twinkling toy-making workshop, and enjoy a heartwarming Christmas story that captures the spirit of the season.
Children will embark on a festive journey starting at the beautifully decorated Pony Discovery Centre, meet charming Christmas characters, and create their own wooden keepsake.
The workshop also features creative festive crafts and activities, and each child will receive a very special gift from Santa, a magical memento of their visit.
Lynn Dunning, CEO, of the National Coal Mining Museum, said: “We are thrilled to introduce two new Christmas experiences this year, all set within our stunning and unique heritage destination.
"From breakfast with Mrs Claus to Santa’s magical workshop, it will be a Christmas to remember.”
Tickets are on sale for the Christmas experiences now www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on/